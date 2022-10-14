Bruce Springsteen drops cover of The Commodores’ “Nightshift” from new album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Columbia Records

We’ve got another taste of Bruce Springsteen‘s upcoming album of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive, which is due out November 11.

The Boss has released his take on The Commodores‘ “Nightshift,” a 1985 hit on which the group paid tribute to late soul music legends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. The track inspired Bruce, his producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret to dub themselves “The Nightshift” while working on the album. A video of Bruce performing the song in studio with string and horn sections, a small crowd in front, and dancers in the background, is also available now.

“Nightshift” follows the previously released track “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally recorded by Frank Wilson in 1965.

As previously reported, Only the Strong Survive features Sam Moore of Sam & Dave on backing vocals, along with E Street Band touring member Soozie Tyrell and others. The covers range from songs by The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Walker Brothers, Jerry Butler and more.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Only the Strong Survive”

“Soul Days” — featuring Sam Moore

“Nightshift”

“Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)”

“The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”

“Turn Back the Hands of Time”

“When She Was My Girl”

“Hey, Western Union Man”

“I Wish It Would Rain”

“Don’t Play That Song”

“Any Other Way”

“I Forgot to Be Your Lover” — featuring Sam Moore

“7 Rooms of Gloom”

“What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”

“Someday We’ll Be Together”

