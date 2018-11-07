Bruce Springsteen Duets With Eric Church

Bruce Springsteen took a break from his smash Broadway show to perform alongside Eric Church at a charity benefit on Monday.

During Springsteen’s four-song set at the Stand Up For Heroes event, he was joined by Church for a version of the Born In The USA track “Working On A Highway”. Church, of course, had a big hit in 2011 with the song “Springsteen”.

Standup comedians like Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan were also part of the annual event, which benefits military veterans.

