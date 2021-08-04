Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder featured on Tom Morello’s new cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”

Commandante LLC

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is on a “Highway to Hell,” and he’s brought Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder along for the ride.

That’s right, The Boss and Vedder are featured on Morello’s just-released new cover of the classic AC/DC song “Highway to Hell” that’s available now via digital formats.

The track will appear on Morello’s upcoming second solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which will be released October 15.

“Our version of ‘Highway to Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future,” Morello says in a statement.

Explaining how the cover of “Highway to Hell” came about, Tom notes that he played the song live a few times with Springsteen – and Vedder on guest vocals — when he was touring as a temporary member of Bruce’s E Street Band in Australia in 2014.

“I began to wonder, what does the most ferocious version of this song sound like in 2021?” notes Tom. “I put together a pretty rocking demo and sent it over to Bruce and Eddie with my fingers crossed. This is what we got back: one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs of all time, sung by two of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll singers of all time, and then I play a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

The Atlas Underground Fire, which you can pre-order now, will feature a variety of other guests, including country star Chris Stapleton, reggae artist Damian Marley and many more.

Here’s The Atlas Underground Fire‘s full track list:

“Harlem Hellfighter

“Highway to Hell” — featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

“Let’s Get the Party Started” — featuring Bring Me the Horizon

“Driving to Texas” — featuring Phantogram

“The War Inside” — featuring Chris Stapleton

“Hold The Line” — featuring grandson

“Naraka” — featuring Mike Posner

“The Achilles List” — featuring Damian Marley

“Night Witch” — featuring phem

“Charmed I’m Sure” — featuring Protohype

“Save Our Souls” — featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused

“On the Shore of Eternity” — featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi

