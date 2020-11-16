Bruce Springsteen featured on new song by Jack Antonoff's Bleachers project

RCA Records; Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen has lent his vocal talents to “Chinatown,” a new song by indie-pop singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers project. Bruce also appears in the tune’s music video.

On the track, which is available now as a digital single, Springsteen appears more than halfway through the song to sing along with Antonoff on the chorus. The video features Antonoff in various locations around New Jersey, and Springsteen shows up later in the clip, riding alongside Jack in a Cadillac convertible and hanging out with him in a field as the sun sets.

In a statement, Antonoff — who, like Springsteen, is a New Jersey native — says collaborating with the Boss was “the honor of a lifetime.”

“[Springsteen] is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place I am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world,” Antonoff says.

“Chinatown” and another new song titled “45” are the first previews of the upcoming third Bleachers album, which is due out in 2021.

In addition to his work with Bleachers, Antonoff was also part of the Grammy-winning band fun.

