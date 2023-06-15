Bruce Springsteen gives into audience requests, plays “My Hometown” in Zurich

Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images

While in the past Bruce Springsteen has taken song requests from fans in the audience, that hasn’t been the case on his current tour with The E Street Band. Well, that all changed at his recent show at Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, Switzerland.

For the first time this tour, and the first time since February 2017, The Boss played his Born in the U.S.A. track “My Hometown” after a group of fans in the audience held up signs requesting the song.

According to Jambase.com, the effort to get the song played was the brainchild of a Swiss radio personality named Judith Wernli, who got the word out on her show and on social media. That resulted in fans designing their own signs and bringing them to the concert, although huge banners were not allowed in the stadium.

And all that effort seemed to work, with fan-shot footage posted to YouTube showing Springsteen acknowledging the campaign during the show.

“My first question is why?” Springsteen asks. “Why are there so many signs that say ‘My Hometown’? I’m puzzled! I’m slightly puzzled. But, the people have spoken,” and then he launched into the tune.

Next up, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street hit Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 16. The tour returns to North America with a two-night stand at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

