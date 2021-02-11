Bruce Springsteen Jeep ad yanked from social media following DWI charge

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

Following the news of Bruce Springsteen‘s arrest for driving while intoxicated and other charges this past fall in his home state of New Jersey, his Super Bowl Jeep commercial has been pulled off the company’s official social media.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate, Jeep said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established.”

The statement continues, “Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

The commercial is still viewable at Springsteen’s own social media sites.

According to the National Park Service, Springsteen was arrested on November 14, in Gateway National Recreation Area, which is partly located in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. He received citations for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area said that Springsteen “was cooperative throughout the process.”

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

The ad, called “The Middle,” aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl, and features a voiceover from Springsteen in which he delivered a message of hope that people with opposing views in the U.S. can find common ground.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.