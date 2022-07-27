Bruce Springsteen joins Bleachers at indie-pop group’s NYC show

RCA Records; Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Indie-pop act Bleachers welcomed a surprise guest to the stage during their show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday: the one and only Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss joined frontman Jack Antonoff and company to perform their collaborative tune “Chinatown,” which appears on the latest Bleachers album, 2021’s Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Fan-shot footage of the rendition is streaming now on YouTube.

The onstage team up with Bleachers follows a recent run of live guest appearances by Springsteen, who also showed up at concerts by Coldplay and Paul McCartney over the past month or so. Bruce will head out on his own tour with his E Street Band in 2023.

“Chinatown” was first released as a single in November 2020, and Springsteen also appeared in the official music video for the song.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.