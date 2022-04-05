Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Carole King & more join Stand Up for Ukraine social media campaign

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel

Artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Carole King and Julian Lennon have joined the Stand Up for Ukraine social media campaign.

As previously reported, the Global Citizen-organized initiative will feature musicians coming together on social media this Friday, April 8, to show support for Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Stand Up for Ukraine is designed to mobilize people across the globe to call on world leaders to commit billions of dollars to help refugees. It takes place ahead of a global humanitarian pledging summit taking place on April 9.

Among the other artists that have newly signed on to take part in the initiative are Metallica, Third Eye Blind, Dave Matthews, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Hozier and Panic! at the Disco.

Previously announced participants include are Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Madonna, U2, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, Chris Isaak, Celine Dion and many more.

More than 12 million people need assistance due to the war in Ukraine, and more than 6.5 million have been displaced internally; in addition, more than 3.5 million have left the country for neighboring countries. Nearly two million are women and children. Since the conflict began, one child from Ukraine becomes a refugee every second.

For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

