Bruce Springsteen launches sweepstakes to raise money for LGBTQ+ organization

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen

Nabbing tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band certainly wasn’t easy. For those who missed out, The Boss is now giving his fans a chance to win a trip to see him in his home state of New Jersey.

Springsteen has teamed up with Propeller for a new sweepstakes that helps raise money and awareness for The Ally Coalition, which works to better the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.

And the lucky winner and a guest will nab quite a grand prize: two tickets to The Boss’ April 14 show at the Prudential Center in Newark, along with airfare, hotel accommodations and ride-share credit. The winner will also take home a signed Fender American Original ’50s Telecaster guitar.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The Newark show is the final night of the first leg of the Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band tour. The trek hits Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

