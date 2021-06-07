Bruce Springsteen launching new run of his Broadway show later this month

Credit: Rob DeMartin

The Boss is Broadway bound again!

Bruce Springsteen will begin a new series of 30 performances of his acclaimed Springsteen on Broadway show at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre later this month.

The new run, which coincides with the reopening of Broadway following the COVID-19 pandemic, begins June 26 and will continue through September 4. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, June 10, at 12 p.m. ET via the show’s official ticketing provider, SeatGeek.com.

Springsteen on Broadway‘s original engagement featured 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, and ran from October 2017 through December 2018. Bruce was presented with a Special Tony Award for the intimate, Storytellers-style show, which also was adapted into a Netflix special and yielded a soundtrack album.

“I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Bruce says in a statement.

Proceeds raised from an opening night performance of Springsteen on Broadway will benefit several local charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund ,and The Actor’s Fund.

Those who attend the new performances will have show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to enter the theater. More information is available at BruceSpringsteen.net and Jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.