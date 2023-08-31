Bruce Springsteen & Noel Gallagher sent Bono a selfie to “ruin” his day

ABC/Adam Taylor

U2’s Bono has huge FOMO, according to Noel Gallagher. The Oasis rocker revealed the fun tidbit during an interview discussing his first meeting with Bruce Springsteen.

Gallagher tells Sunday World’s Shuffle feature that his meeting with Springsteen happened by chance when they bumped into each other in Ibiza, Spain. Noel called Springsteen an “amazing guy” and recalled the fun time he had lunching with The Boss, his wife, Patti Scialfa, and others.

“We were sat at this long table, we’d had a few bottles of wine and there’s food everywhere and we took a selfie with each other and [Springsteen] said, ‘Should we ruin Bono’s day?’ And we sent him the selfie,” Gallagher shared, suggesting the U2 frontman “has got a crippling fear of missing out.”

“And his wife called me and said, ‘When you sent him that photograph he couldn’t handle the fact that you two were in Spain having the time of your life and he wasn’t there,'” he says.

But it was all in fun, as Gallagher called Bono “one of his dearest friends.”

“He gets a lot of flack, but I f***** love him,” Gallagher said.

