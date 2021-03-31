Bruce Springsteen nominated for International Male Solo Artist honor at 2021 Brit Awards

Credit: Danny Clinch

Perhaps eight will be the charm for Bruce Springsteen, who once again has been nominated for the International Male Solo Artist honor at the latest annual edition of the Brit Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

Springsteen has been nominated seven other times for the International Male Solo Artist award — in 2003, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2020 — but has never won.

This year, The Boss will be competing against American singer/rapper Childish Gambino, Canadian star The Weeknd, Nigerian artist Burna Boy and Tame Impala, aka Australian musician Kevin Parker.

The 2021 Brit Awards will take place May 11. Visit Brits.co.uk for a full list of nominees and more info.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.