Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa appear on Lucinda Williams’ upcoming album

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa are set to appear on Lucinda Williams‘ new album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, which drops June 30.

The pair are featured on the just-released single “New York Comeback,” along with a second song, “Rock n Roll Heart.” The album also features tributes to Tom Petty with the song “Stolen Moments,” and the Replacements’ co-founder Bob Stinson on the song “Hum’s Liquor.”

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart is Lucinda’s first new album since having a stroke in November. In addition to Springsteen and Scialfa, it features guest appearances by Jesse Malin, the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, Angel Olsen, Margo Price and more.

