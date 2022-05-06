Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith contribute to new video for Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues”

Bob Dylan in 1965; Alisdair MacDonald/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Columbia Records is celebrating Bob Dylan‘s 60th anniversary as a recording artist for the label by releasing a new music video for his classic 1965 song “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” The video’s inspired by the tune’s original promo film, which featured Dylan flipping through handwritten cue cards with select lyrics from the song.

The new visual, dubbed “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022,” offers a dynamic video collage of segments inspired by the original lyrical cue cards, each designed by a different artist, musician or filmmaker. Among the celebs who contributed to the clip are Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie, and filmmakers Jim Jarmusch and Wim Wenders.

You can watch the “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022” video at the newly launched Dylan60.com microsite, which features details about each cue card that appears in the clip, as well as the original flick. The “Subterranean Homesick Blues” promo film first appeared at the beginning of director D.A. Pennebaker‘s 1967 documentary Don’t Look Back, which focused on Dylan’s 1965 U.K. tour. It included a cameo by legendary Beat poet Allen Ginsberg.

You also will have a chance to watch the new video with a special Augmented Reality lens filter that can be accessed on Instagram and Snapchat, and that allows viewers use a virtual pair of Dylan’s Ray-Ban sunglasses to watch a select 10-second segment of the “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022” clip.

In other news, the Bob Dylan Center, which will serve as the home of over 100,000 pieces of Dylan-related memorabilia, is scheduled to open his Tuesday, May 10, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A series of special events celebrating the grand opening are taking place in Tulsa in the coming days, including concerts by Patti Smith and Elvis Costello at Cain’s Ballroom tonight and on May 7, respectively.

