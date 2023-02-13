Bruce Springsteen pens song for new movie ‘She Came to Me’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A new Bruce Springsteen song is heading to the big screen. Variety reports The Boss has written the tune “Addicted to Romance” for Rebecca Miller’s new movie She Came to Me, which stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway.

The romantic comedy is set to have its world premiere Thursday, February 16, at the Berlin Film Festival, with the song playing over the end credits.

“I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of She Came to Me, we wanted an original song,” Miller tells the mag. “I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy.”

She says she eventually got up the nerve to ask; Bruce and wife Patti Scialfa watched the film and “loved it.” She notes, “Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me.”

This isn’t the first time Springsteen has written a song for the movies. In fact, he won an Oscar for the song “Streets of Philadelphia,” from the 1994 movie Philadelphia. And in 1996 he was nominated for an Oscar for his song “Dead Man Walkin’,” which he wrote for the Sean Penn/Susan Sarandon film Dead Man Walking.

