Bruce Springsteen performed with Coldplay at band’s show in New Jersey on Sunday

New Jersey’s favorite son joined Coldplay during the British band’s concert at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

The one and only Bruce Springsteen took the stage alongside Chris Martin and company for performances of the Boss’s 2009 song “Working on a Dream” and his 1984 smash “Dancing in the Dark.”

“Working on a Dream” is a particularly meaningful song for Martin, who has the song’s title tattooed on his arm.

“Like Chris said, he’s had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it,” Springsteen told the cheering crowd before launching into the tune.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the collaboration streaming now on YouTube.

Coldplay is currently on tour supporting its latest album ﻿Music of the Spheres﻿, which was released in October. The trek continues Wednesday in Philadelphia. As for Springsteen, he kicks off a recently announced 2023 European tour with his E Street Band on April 28 in Barcelona, Spain.

