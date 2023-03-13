Bruce Springsteen postpones two more shows

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour continues to be affected by illness. After postponing their show Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, The Boss was forced to postpone shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut this past Sunday and at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York on Tuesday.

“Illness” was to blame for both shows’ postponements, although just like the Columbus concert, there was no revelation as to who in the band is sick.

The concerts aren’t canceled though, with both announcements noting, “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s next scheduled concert is supposed to happen Thursday in Philadelphia, PA.

