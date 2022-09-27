Bruce Springsteen posts enigmatic photos online, fueling speculation about new album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

Something new appears to be brewing with Bruce Springsteen.

Over the last day or so, Springsteen has posted two mysterious, uncaptioned photos on his social media sites, prompting speculation that The Boss is about to announce plans for a new album.

The first photo, which was posted on Sunday, is an image of a double-yellow line on a paved road that runs off into the distance. The second pic, which was posted Tuesday, is of the steering wheel of a vintage car.

Springsteen posted some unexplained photos on his social media sites before the release of his 2019 album, Western Stars, so many fans feel these new pics are serving a similar purpose.

Earlier this month, Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner revealed in a Billboard interview that a new album by Bruce was “coming out soon,” but no official news about the project has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Bruce and his E Street Band will kick off a 2023 tour on February 1 in Tampa, Florida.

He and wife E Street Band member Patti Scialfa will also perform this Thursday, September 29, at the inaugural Albie Awards ceremony, which will be held at the New York Public Library.

The event is being presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization co-founded by George and Amal Clooney, and salutes global justice defenders.

“The Albie Awards … are a way to shine a protective light on the many courageous individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice,” the Clooneys say in a statement.

Other celebrities who will participate in the event include Michelle Obama, Meryl Streep, Oscar Isaac, Dua Lipa, Aloe Blacc, John Oliver and Julia Roberts.

