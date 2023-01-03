Bruce Springsteen releases early E Street Band reunion show as part of Live Archive series

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH

Bruce Springsteen fans can now relive his 1999 reunion with the E Street Band. The Boss just released a Reunion Tour performance from July 18, 1999, to nugs.net.

Bruce writes that the concert is “the earliest Reunion tour performance yet to appear in the Live Archive series,” noting it “captures Bruce and the E Street Band recommitting to their mission at the second show of a 15-night homecoming run.”

The night’s set opens with the outtake “I Wanna Be With You” and features such songs as “Sherry Darling,” “Jungleland,” “Trapped,” “Murder Incorporated” and “The River,” as well as hits like “Born To Run,” “Thunder Road” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out.” It also features “Loose End” and “Stand On It,” from Tracks, as well the song “Freehold,” described as Bruce’s “hilariously candid confessional about growing up in New Jersey.”

The Reunion Tour was the first set of regular dates by Bruce and the E Street Band in 11 years. After launching it in Europe in April 1999, he brought it to the U.S. that July, opening with the 15-night stand at New Jersey’s Continental Airlines Arena.

