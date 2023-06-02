Bruce Springsteen releases live playlist for 45th anniversary of ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’

Legacy Recordings

June 2 marks the 45th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s fourth studio album, Darkness on the Edge of Town, and The Boss is giving fans a new way to appreciate it.

To celebrate the milestone, Springsteen has released a new 20-song playlist from the 1978 Darkness tour, featuring performances that were previously unavailable to streaming platforms. The playlist includes every song from the classic album, plus other bonus material.

In addition, fans can celebrate the occasion by watching the 2010 Thom Zimny-directed documentary The Promise, which chronicles the making of the album, with a new trailer for the doc out now.

Released June 2, 1978, Darkness on the Edge of Town features several songs that went on to be Springsteen classics, including the title track, “Badlands,” “The Promised Land,” “Prove It All Night” and “Racing in the Streets.” The album peaked at #5 on the album chart and has been certified three-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Darkness has gone on to appear on several best-of lists, including Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Times, landing at 91 in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.