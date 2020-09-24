Bruce Springsteen releases new song "Ghosts," and companion video featuring early footage of The Boss

Credit: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen has released a second advance track from Letter to You, the forthcoming studio album he recorded with The E Street Band that will hit stores on October 20.

“Ghosts” is a soaring, melodic rock song that’s available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

“‘Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” Springsteen explains in a statement. “‘Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”

In conjunction with the song’s release, a companion lyric video has premiered at Bruce’s official YouTube channel. The clip, which was directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, features new footage of Bruce and The E Street Band in the studio mixed with archival film of The Boss playing with some of his earliest groups.

You can pre-order Letter to You now.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.