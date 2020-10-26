Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Dave Grohl among stars featured in new Rock Hall induction special trailer

HBO/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions special premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, November 7, and now you can check out a preview trailer featuring glimpses of the inductees and some stars who’ll be saluting them during the event.

As previously reported, the 2020 Rock Hall inductees include The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and The Notorious B.I.G. Famed music executives Jon Landau and Irving Azoff also will be inducted.

Among the special guests taking part in the event who also appear in the trailer are Springsteen, Ringo Starr, The Eagles‘ Don Henley, Jackson Browne, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys and more.

The clip begin with Grohl declaring, “The story of rock ‘n’ roll is really many stories. It’s the story of pain and beauty, rebellion and unity, noise and harmony.”

The trailer goes on to feature short segments on each inductee. For The Doobie Brothers, country star Brad Paisley and Judd Apatow are both shown praising the band.

We also see ex-Doobie Brother Michael McDonald, who says, “Being a Doobie Brother represents some of the best years of my life,” and get a quick look at Doobies frontman Tom Johnston holding up his statue.

Starr is seen paying tribute to T. Rex, while noting, “They called it glam rock, but it was always just great music to me.”

Springsteen and Browne, meanwhile, both are shown talking about Landau. The Boss shares, “My first thought was, ‘Who does this guy think he is!'” while Brown says Landau “brought me to a complete other level.”

Check out the full trailer on HBO’s official YouTube channel.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions debuts on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT on November 7.

By Matt Friedlander

