Bruce Springsteen stops by New Jersey diner twice in one weekend

Bruce Springsteen has been spending his time off the road in his old neighborhood.

New Jersey’s Daily Voice reports that last weekend The Boss was spotted not once but twice at Roberto’s Freehold Grill in his hometown of Freehold, New Jersey.

On Friday, November 17, Roberto’s owner, chef Roberto Diaz, shared a picture on Facebook of him and Springsteen, writing, “The boss is home for the holidays! Thanks Bruce for stopping by and spreading some holiday cheer!”

Then on Sunday, November 19, he posted a photo of the diner’s staff with Springsteen, writing, “Sunday crew with the boss. Great start to the holiday week!”

Springsteen has been off the road since September, when he postponed his tour with the E Street Band to recover from peptic ulcer disease. He is due to return to the road next year, with the tour relaunching on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

