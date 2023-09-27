Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band postpone remainder of 2023 tour

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen needs a little more time to recover from his peptic ulcers. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced that he’s postponing the remainder of his 2023 tour with the E Street Band until 2024.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” read a post on social media. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

Fans can expect an announcement regarding all rescheduled dates next week, with the post noting the shows will all be at the same venues as originally planned.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Anyone unable to attend the new shows will have 30 days to request refunds once the new dates are announced.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” The Boss shared. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

After postponing shows in September, Springsteen was supposed to resume touring November 2 in Vancouver, Canada; the trek wraps with a two-night stand in San Francisco, December 10 and 12.

