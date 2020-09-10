Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band reunite to release new album, 'Letter to You,' October 23

Danny Clinch

2020 is saved! Bruce Springsteen is back with the heart-stopping, house-rocking E Street Band and a new album, called Letter to You, which will arrive next month.

Due October 23, Letter to You features 12 songs, including the title track, which is out now, along with a video. It was recorded at Bruce’s home studio in New Jersey in record time.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter to You,” says Springsteen. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Of the Letter to You tracks, nine are recently written, and three are previously unreleased, though legendary, songs Bruce wrote in the 1970s, including “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans.”

Letter to You marks Springsteen’s first time performing with the E Street Band — Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons — since The River tour in 2016.

Letter to You is Bruce’s 20th studio album. It’s the follow-up to Western Stars, which came out last year along with a film of the same name.

Here’s the track listing for Letter to You:

“One Minute You’re Here”

“Letter to You”

“Burnin’ Train”

“Janey Needs a Shooter”

“Last Man Standing”

“The Power of Prayer”

“House of a Thousand Guitars”

“Rainmaker”

“If I Was the Priest”

“Ghosts”

“Song for Orphans”

“I’ll See You in My Dreams”

By Andrea Dresdale

