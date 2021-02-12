Bruce Springsteen to be featured on virtual 2021 Light of Day Winterfest benefit this weekend

Courtesy of Light of Day Foundation

Bruce Springsteen has been added to the lineup of the 21st annual Light of Day Winterfest benefit concert series, which this year will be a virtual event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day event, which has been dubbed Winter Love Fest 2021, airs from this Friday, February 12, through Sunday, February 14.

Springsteen’s appearance actually will be footage of a performance he gave at last year’s Light of Day event, when he joined his pals Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers for a 75-minute set at the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The streaming presentation will feature exclusive footage from the show and newly mixed audio.

E Street Band guitarist Little Steven Van Zandt and his side band The Disciples of Soul also are part of the 2021 Light of Day lineup, as are Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and dozens of other performers. The bill also includes Steve Forbert, The Alarm‘s Mike Peters, ex-E Street Band drummer Vini Lopez, Willie Nile, Dramarama, Jesse Malin, Jeffrey Gaines, John Eddie and many more.

The Light of Day Winterfest, staged by The Light of Day Foundation, helps raise awareness and money to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease and the related illnesses ALS and PSP. The virtual festival will feature more than 12 hours of streaming performances, and will include a birthday celebration on February 13 for the organization’s co-founder, music-industry veteran Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1996.

In addition, a charity auction of prints of images of various rock legends taken by acclaimed photographer Mark Weiss will help raise additional funds for the cause. Visit CharityBuzz.com to bid on the prints.

The Light of Day Winter Love Fest 2021 will stream on Facebook and YouTube.

By Matt Friedlander

