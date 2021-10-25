Bruce Springsteen to be interviewed, perform on ‘The Late Show’ tonight

Credit: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen will pay a visit this evening to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the Boss will be interviewed and will deliver a solo performance.

Springsteen has at least two upcoming releases that he can promote on the show. On Tuesday, October 26, Renegades: Born in the USA, the book Bruce co-authored with former president Barack Obama, will be published; and in November, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a film and album documenting Springsteen’s performances with the E Street Band at the historic MUSE benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, will be released in various formats.

This will mark the third time that Springsteen has been a guest on The Late Show, having previously appeared on the program on October 2020 and September 2016.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

