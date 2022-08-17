Bruce Springsteen to interview ‘Rolling Stone’ publisher Jann Wenner about new memoir

Jann Wenner and Bruce Springsteen in 2010; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen will help his longtime friend Jann Wenner celebrate the release of the Rolling Stone magazine co-founder’s new memoir, Like a Rolling Stone, by taking part in a special interview event on September 13 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

At the event, Springsteen and Wenner will discuss the famous publisher’s deeply personal book, which follows his eventful life while looking at the changing landscape of music, politics and pop culture of his generation, as covered by Rolling Stone since its 1967 inception.

The memoir also features Wenner’s reflections on a wide variety of important music artists, including Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Bono and Springsteen.

In-person tickets for the Q&A session are already sold out, but the event also will be streamed live online, and tickets to the virtual presentation are available at 92ny.org. Everyone purchasing a ticket will receive a copy of Like a Rolling Stone.

“If you were young, alone and in the far lands of New Jersey, Rolling Stone was a dispatch from the front, carrying news of a bigger world and another life awaiting,” says Springsteen with regard to the book. “Like a Rolling Stone is a touchingly honest memoir from a man who recorded and shaped our times and of a grand life well lived. It is wonderfully deep and rewarding reading. I loved it.”

Like a Rolling Stone will be published on September 13 and can be preordered now.

