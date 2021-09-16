Bruce Springsteen to interview with Steven Van Zandt about new memoir during livestreamed event

Hachette Books

Bruce Springsteen will interview his longtime friend and collaborator “Little Steven” Van Zandt for the first time ever during a virtual event on September 28 celebrating the release of the E Street Band guitarist’s new memoir, Unrequited Infatuations.

The livestreamed event will begin at 8 p.m. ET on the 28th, and tickets are available now at StevieandBruceLive.com and VanZandt.UnisonEvents.com. Tickets also include a copy of Van Zandt’s book — signed for $45 or unsigned for $35.

Fans who purchase tickets for the interview will be able to watch the event on demand for 90 days after the livestream.

In Unrequited Infatuations, Van Zandt recounts the story of his eventful life, from his childhood in suburban New Jersey and the development of his passion for rock ‘n’ roll, to playing in various Jersey Shore groups en route to joining Bruce’s E Street Band, to forging a solo career and becoming a political activist in the 1980s, to finding success as an actor as Silvio Dante on The Sopranos, to launching his Underground Garage radio show and satellite radio station, and so much more.

Little Steven’s virtual conversation with The Boss marks the launch of a promotional tour for the memoir that will include three in-person events and another virtual interview.

For more details about Unrequited Infatuations, visit HachetteBooks.com.

Here’s Van Zandt’s full book-tour schedule:

9/28 — Virtual, Premiere Unison Event, Van Zandt in conversation with Bruce Springsteen, 8 p.m. ET

9/29 — New York, NY, 92Y, Van Zandt in conversation with screenwriter Jay Cocks, 7:30 p.m. ET

9/30 — Virtual, Commonwealth Club, Van Zandt in conversation (Interviewer TBA), 8 p.m. ET

10/1 — Los Angeles, CA, Book Soup at the Colburn Music School, Van Zandt in conversation with director Chris Columbus, 7 p.m. PT

10/3 — Montclair, NJ, Montclair Literary Festival, Van Zandt in conversation with news anchor Budd Mishkin, 5 p.m. ET

