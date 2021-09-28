Bruce Springsteen to perform at 2021 Stand Up for Heroes benefit in NYC this November

Courtesy of the Bob Woodruff Foundation

As has become tradition, Bruce Springsteen will perform at the 2021 edition of the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit event, which will take place on November 8 in New York City at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The show supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s efforts to help wounded service members, veterans and their families.

This year’s event, the 15th annual installment of the fundraiser, will once again be held in front of a live audience after the 2020 show was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stand Up for Heroes benefit offers an evening of music and comedy, held in conjunction with the annual New York Comedy Festival. In addition to Springsteen, the event’s confirmed lineup includes Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Nikki Glaser and Nate Bargatze, among others.

The Boss usually plays a short acoustic set at the benefit.

“Our military community sacrifices so much for their fellow citizens. They have earned our enduring respect, and more importantly, our support, says ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “For 15 years, that has been the inspiration behind Stand Up for Heroes — an evening to honor, celebrate, and take action in support of our veterans and their families.”

Tickets for the Stand Up for Heroes show are on sale now via BobWoodruffFoundation.org and the Lincoln Center box office. Discount tickets are available for military members, veterans, first responders and healthcare professionals.

Attendees most provide proof of full vaccination and must wear a mask or face covering.

