Bruce Springsteen to perform at autism charity concert hosted by Steve Earle in December in NYC

Courtesy of City Winery

Bruce Springsteen is part of the lineup for the seventh annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit concert, which will take place December 13 in New York City at The Town Hall.

The show is hosted by veteran Americana artist Steve Earle and raises money for The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Earle’s son John Henry, after whom the fundraiser is named, is a student in the program.

In addition to Springsteen, the concert will feature performances by Earle and his band The Dukes,plus Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile and others.

“The John Henry’s Friends concerts are obviously a labor of love for myself as well as an expression of the generosity of all the performers who have suited up and showed up over the years,” says Earle. “I’m especially grateful for this year’s new friends, my neighbor Willie Nile, my old friend Rosanne Cash and my hero Bruce Springsteen.”

General admission tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 5, at TheTownHall.org at 3 p.m. ET. VIP packages will go on sale to the public this Friday, October 29, at CityWinery.com at 3 p.m. ET.

General admission pre-sale tickets will be available to Town Hall and City Winery members starting on Wednesday, November 3, at 3 p.m., and pre-sale VIP packages will go on sale beginning Wednesday, October 27, at 3 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, Springsteen’s new book, Renegades: Born in the USA, which he co-authored with former President Barack Obama, was released today. The book focuses on conversations between Springsteen and President Obama that were featured on the eight-part podcast of the same name, which premiered on Spotify earlier this year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.