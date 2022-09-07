Bruce Springsteen to perform at Stand Up for Heroes benefit in NYC this November

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH

As has become tradition, Bruce Springsteen will perform at the 2022 edition of the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit event, which will take place November 7 at the David Geffen Hall in New York City’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The show supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s efforts to help wounded service members, veterans and their families.

Now in its 16th year, the Stand Up for Heroes benefit offers an evening of music and comedy, held in conjunction with the annual New York Comedy Festival. This year’s lineup also includes The Lumineers, Broadway performer Amber Iman and comedians Jon Stewart, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger and Hasan Minhaj.

“After an incredible in person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet,” says Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

He adds, “Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service.”

Tickets are on sale now. Visit BobWoodruffFoundation.org and LincolnCenter.org for more info.

