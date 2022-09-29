Bruce Springsteen to release ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ an album of soul covers, in November

Columbia Records

It turns out that those enigmatic posts that appeared on Bruce Springsteen‘s social media pages earlier this week were teasing a big album announcement. The Boss has revealed that he will be releasing a new collection of 15 soul covers titled Only The Strong Survive on November 11.

The studio album will include gems from the catalogs of the Motown and Stax labels as well as by the legendary Philadelphia-based songwriting and production duo of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

Sam Moore of Sam & Dave fame is a featured guest vocalist on two tracks — renditions of Dobie Gray‘s “Soul Days” and William Bell‘s “I Forgot to Be Your Love.”

Only the Strong Survive, which was produced by Ron Aniello, also features contributions from the E Street Horns, strings, and backing vocals by a group of singers that includes E Street Band touring member Soozie Tyrell.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” Bruce says in a statement. “I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all — and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music.”

The Boss has released a version of “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” a 1965 rarity by Frank Wilson, as an advance digital track. A companion music video, which was directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, has debuted on Bruce’s official YouTube channel.

Springsteen also has posted a YouTube video of him sharing details about the making of the project.

Only the Strong Survive can be preordered now. Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Only the Strong Survive”

“Soul Days” — featuring Sam Moore

“Nightshift”

“Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)”

“The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”

“Turn Back the Hands of Time”

“When She Was My Girl”

“Hey, Western Union Man”

“I Wish It Would Rain”

“Don’t Play That Song”

“Any Other Way”

“I Forgot to Be Your Lover” — featuring Sam Moore

“7 Rooms of Gloom”

“What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”

“Someday We’ll Be Together”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.