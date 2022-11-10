Bruce Springsteen to Take Over “The Tonight Show”

Jimmy Fallon won’t be the only “boss” over at “The Tonight Show” next week.

Bruce Springsteen is set to take over four nights of the late-night program for the month of November!

Springsteen will be performing on the show next November 14 through 16 and then again on the special Thanksgiving episode on November 24.

Springsteen will perform music from his new covers album, “Only the Strong Survive.”

“Only the Strong Survive” is out on Friday, November 11.

Will you be watching these episodes? Are you still staying up late to watch TV shows like “The Tonight Show?” What is the best late night show on TV these days?