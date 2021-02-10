Bruce Springsteen was arrested on drunk-driving charge in New Jersey last year

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation

News has just emerged that Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other charges this past fall in his home state of New Jersey.

According to the National Park Service, Springsteen was arrested on November 14, 2020, in Gateway National Recreation Area, which is partly located in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. He received three citations — for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area said that the rock legend “was cooperative throughout the process.”

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

This past Sunday, Bruce was featured in a high-profile commercial for Jeep that aired during the Super Bowl. In the ad, called “The Middle,” Springsteen provided a narrative monologue that focused on the hope that people with opposing views in the U.S. can find common ground.

By Matt Friedlander

