Bruce Springsteen was once cheered up by country star Tim McGraw after Grammy loss

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sometimes, even superstars need a little help putting things into perspective. For Bruce Springsteen, that perspective once came in the form of a pep talk from popular country singer Tim McGraw.

After the 2003 Grammy Awards, Springsteen was feeling a little low after losing the Album of the Year trophy (for his record The Rising) to Norah Jones‘ Come Away with Me. Then, he happened to run into McGraw backstage.

The pair revisited the memory during a recent episode of Tim’s show Beyond the Influence Radio, where Bruce was a special guest.



“I always remember one thing you said to me. It was the night after we lost the Grammy for The Rising and I came into the dressing room and everybody was kind of down in the mouth,” Springsteen recalls in the interview. “And [Tim] said, ‘Hey, what’s the matter, man? You’re Bruce Springsteen.'”

The Boss goes on to say of the incident, “I always remember that, man. That took me up, it was kind of a great moment. And I’ve always remembered that when I think of you.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.