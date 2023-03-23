Bruce Springsteen’s also The Boss of Chris Martin’s eating habits

ABC/Randy Holmes

Not only has Bruce Springsteen been a major influence on the music of countless artists, he’s also apparently a dietary inspiration for one musician in particular.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin reveals in a recent episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast that he doesn’t eat dinner anymore because of a conversation he had with The Boss and his wife, E Street Band member Patti Scialfa.

During the podcast, O’Brien asked Martin what he’s learned from having dinner with his musical heroes. Martin replies, “What if I don’t actually have dinner anymore?”

“I stop eating at 4,” Martin shares. “I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

Said lunch took place at the Springsteen residence after Coldplay played Philadelphia last year.

“I was on a really strict diet, anyway,” Martin recalls. “I was, like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me!’ And Patti says, ‘He’s only eating one meal a day.’ So I was, like, ‘Well, there you go. That’s my next challenge.”

That means Martin will already be done eating by the time Coldplay takes the stage during their ongoing world tour, which hits the U.S. in September. Unless, of course, Jamie Lee Curtis gets her way and Coldplay starts playing shows at noon.

