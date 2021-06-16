Bruce Springsteen’s collaborative song with The Killers, “Dustland,” available now

Island Records

As announced this past Friday, Bruce Springsteen‘s collaborative song with modern rockers The Killers, “Dustland,” got its release today.

The joint track is a reworking of the Killers song “A Dustland Fairytale,” a cut off their 2008 album, Day & Age.

The original song, which is apparently The Boss’ favorite Killers tune, was written by frontman Brandon Flowers amid his mother Jean‘s battle with cancer.

“It was an attempt to better understand my dad, who is sometimes a mystery to me,” Flowers explains in a lengthy message posted on The Killers’ social media sites. “To grieve for my mother. To acknowledge their sacrifices and maybe even catch a glimpse of just how strong love needs to be to make it in this world. It was my therapy. It was cathartic.”

If that sounds like the kind of thing Springsteen has been writing about for decades, then you and Flowers are of one mind.

“Before I really became a fan of [Springsteen], I was in the business of stadium-size everything. Larger than life EVERYTHING,” Brandon explains. “Certainly larger than the lives of Jeannie and Terry Flowers. But Bruce has written a lot about people like my parents and found a whole lot of beauty in otherwise invisible people’s hopes and dreams. Their struggles, and their losses.”

He adds, “I’m grateful to him for opening this door for me. I’m grateful to my parents for their example to me. Now go find something new out about your dad, give your mom a big hug, and for god’s sake listen to Bruce Springsteen.”

You can download and stream “Dustland” now via digital outlets. A companion music video featuring footage of both Bruce and The Killers is streaming now on the band’s official YouTube channel.

