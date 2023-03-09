Bruce Springsteen’s Columbus, Ohio, show postponed “due to illness”

Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen fans in Columbus, Ohio, are going to have to wait to see The Boss. The rocker’s Thursday show was postponed due to illness, although who is sick hasn’t been revealed.

“Due to illness, tonight’s Bruce (Springsteen) and The E Street Band concert at Nationwide Arena has been postponed,” the arena announced on social media. “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

This isn’t the first illness to plague the tour, although it’s the first time a show has been called off because of it. Since launching in February, E Streeters Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Jake Clemons and Soozie Tyrell have all come down with COVID and had to miss shows.

Springsteen’s next concert is scheduled for Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

