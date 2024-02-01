Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele dies at 98

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen is mourning the loss of his mother, Adele, who passed away Wednesday, January 31, at the age of 98.

The Boss shared a video on Instagram of him dancing with his mom alongside lyrics to the song “The Wish,” which was written for her. In it, he sings about her buying him a guitar for Christmas and his memories on how she looked getting up and ready for work each day.

“The Wish” was one of the songs Springsteen would perform on his Springsteen on Broadway run, during which he revealed she had Alzheimer’s disease. The chorus has him singing about the wish he has for his mom, who he said loved to dance.

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card/ It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard,” he sings in the chorus. “I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance/We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”

Adele grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and was a legal secretary. She was also a big supporter of her son’s career, often showing up at his concerts and rocking along with the crowd.

