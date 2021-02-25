Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Jeep ad reinstated after DWI charge is dismissed

Rob DeMartin/Courtesy of Jeep

After Bruce Springsteen received only a minor penalty stemming from a DWI arrest last November, Jeep has reinstated its Super Bowl ad featuring The Boss.

In a statement to ABC News, a Jeep spokesperson said, “As we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film.”

Following the recent news of Springsteen’s arrest for driving while intoxicated and other charges this past fall in his home state of New Jersey, the high-profile ads had been pulled from TV and the company’s official social media.

During a virtual arraignment hearing on Wednesday before a New Jersey judge, the legendary rocker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of consuming alcohol in a closed area.

He was fined $500 for the incident and also had to pay $40 in court fees.

Springsteen had also faced charges of DWI and reckless driving, but federal prosecutors said they could not sustain those charges since Bruce’s blood-alcohol level was 0.02 percent, which is below the legal limit of 0.08.

