Bruno Mars joins celebrities protesting Hawaiian telescope

He's one of Hawaii's most famous sons, which is why it's not surprising that Bruno Mars has joined the growing celebrity chorus protesting the installation of a giant telescope at the top of Hawaii's Mauna Kea volcano.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of Native Hawaiian elders, who have been camped out at the base of the volcano for the past several weeks.

“I love you Hawaii, and I’m with you #protectmaunakea," Bruno captioned the photo.

Last week, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also joined the protesters, who are aiming to halt construction on the land they consider sacred. The actor, who is of Samoan descent, once lived in Hawaii.

"It is our people, Polynesian people, who are willing to die here to protect this land," Johnson told the media. "Protect this very sacred land that they believe in so powerfully."

Other celebrities lending their support include musician Jack Johnson, Jason Momoa and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The billion-dollar telescope project is part of a new planned observatory funded by companies and schools around the globe to see further than ever out into space.

