Brutal Arctic Blast Freezes Midwest

Brutal arctic weather gripping the Midwest killing at least four people and causing thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed.

A powerful polar vortex is sending Arctic air through the region, sending temperatures well below normal and into the negative double digits.

Some locations in the Upper Midwest may remain below zero degree air temperatures for several days. With wind added in at times, this should produce dangerous wind chills. Here are individual images of the latest temperature forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. #ArcticBlast pic.twitter.com/0RZfFwUqhH — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) January 26, 2019

Ground zero for flight delays is Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where more than 40 percent of departing flights have been canceled and nearly that many headed to the Windy City.

The weather is also causing headaches at the city’s Midway International, where more than 65 percent of all flights coming and down have been canceled.

Also feeling the effects are passengers coming through Minneapolis/Saint Paul International.

Overall, close to two thousand flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The cold weather has prompted states of emergency declared in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Even the mailman will not be delivering the US Mail in four states.