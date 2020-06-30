Bryan Adams among the winners at virtual Juno Awards ceremony

Polydor Records/Universal Music Canada

The 2020 edition of the Juno Awards, Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys, was presented on Monday during a virtual ceremony after the original March ceremony was canceled, and Bryan Adams was among the winners.

Adams, who was nominated three times, took home the Adult Contemporary Album of the Year prizes for his 2019 release, Shine a Light. The veteran rocker also had been in the running for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, but lost, respectively, to Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara‘s The Pains of Growing.

With his victory last night, Bryan now has won a total 17 Junos, the third most of all time behind pop stars Anne Murray and Celine Dion.

Cara was the biggest winner at the 2020 ceremony, nabbing a total of three awards.

By Matt Friedlander

