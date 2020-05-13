Bryan Adams apologizes for controversial "rant" against Chinese wet markets: "No excuse"

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Mike Lewis Photography/RedfernsBryan Adams has apologized for a controversial social media post in which he railed against so-called "wet markets" in China, which are widely believed to have been ground zero for COVID-19.

In the post, Bryan wrote, "Thanks to some f***king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a f***ing lot” is go vegan."

Many interpreted Bryan's post as racist, and called him out on Twitter, while others maintained that the singer, who is vegan, he was simply speaking out against eating meat. As one noted, "China could use more criticism towards their government IGNORING the dangers of their wet markets always being a major suspected source of so many novel coronavirus outbreaks."

In his latest Instagram post, Bryan wrote, "Apologies to any and all that took offense to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism."

He added, "I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."

But once again, the comments seemed split between people criticizing the "Summer of '69" singer for his "racist" comments, and others saying that no apology was necessary, because it was clear he was speaking out against meat, and not against the Chinese people.

