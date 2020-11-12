Bryan Adams, Cher, Nile Rodgers taking part in all-star British charity single "Stop Your Crying Your Heart Out"

Decca Records

Bryan Adams, Cher and Chic‘s Nile Rodgers are among the big-name artists that have contributed their talents to a charity single to support the BBC’s annual Children in Need Appeal.

The song, due out on this Friday, November 13, is a cover version of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” a 2002 track by the superstar British rock band Oasis. The money raised by the single will help support disadvantaged kids and young people across the U.K.

Other artists on the track include Lenny Kravitz, Spice Girl Mel C, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and many more.

Adams says in a statement, “It is an honor to sing on the Children in Need single. Let’s all help make it into a big smash record to help the kids.”

Adds Cher, “I felt very emotional recording this song; it was very important to me.”

Rodgers notes, “[T]he UK is my home [away] from home so I know exactly how important Children in Need is and the important work they do for children throughout the UK is very familiar to me…[R]egardless of the pandemic we must do everything in our power to ensure there is no disruption in supporting these children.”

You can pre-order the track now.

By Andrea Dresdale

