Bryan Adams draws criticism for post decrying "bat eating greedy bastards"

The Canadian rocker, who's vegan, posted an Instagram video of himself playing his hit "Cuts Like a Knife" on Instagram, and then added a lengthy caption. "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f***ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," he wrote.



"My message to them, other than 'thanks a f***ing lot,' is go vegan," he continued. "To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know...take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon."

Adams added the hashtags #banwetmarkets and #govegan.

It wasn't until Bryan shared the post on Twitter, though, that he faced an avalanche of criticism, with one fan even informing the Governor General of Canada of Bryan's comments, in hopes that she would revoke the singer's Officer of the Order of Canada honor.

But for all those who were quick to brand Adams a racist, there were others who claimed his intention was to promote veganism.

As one user wrote, "Bryan Adams tactlessly put his foot in his mouth, but 'racism' wasn't the thing that crossed my mind. China could use more criticism towards their government IGNORING the dangers of their wet markets always being a major suspected source of so many novel coronavirus outbreaks."

Adams' tweet has been deleted, but the Instagram post remains, albeit with the comments disabled.

