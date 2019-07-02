Bryan Adams duetted with J-Lo because he wanted "a woman who had been through a little bit"

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaBryan Adams' latest album Shine a Light features some unexpected collaborators: The title track was co-written by Ed Sheeran, and one song, "That's How Strong Our Love Is," is a duet with Jennifer Lopez. Bryan, who's scored hit duets with icons like Barbra Streisand and Tina Turner, says J-Lo fit the bill because she's had plenty of life experience.

"I just thought because of the song, and the lyric of the song, I just wanted a woman who had been through a little bit and would be believable," Bryan tells the Montreal Gazette about the entertainer and mother of two, who's about to tie the knot for the fourth time.

"And I just like the idea of J.Lo. And so I asked her management if she’d be interested in doing it and she did it," he adds.

In the song, Jennifer sings, "Yeah, we seen some fire/And we felt some pain/We've been through the toughest times/And we'd do it all again."

Bryan, who's currently touring in his home country of Canada, also spoke to the Gazette about the fact that he's turning 60 in November. He says he has no plans to hang up his guitar any time soon.

"It doesn’t matter what your job is if you’re enjoying it and you’re still good at it and people are coming to see you," he notes. "You could be a great plumber and still want to work. I don’t necessarily think you have to retire. I think you should just keep doing what you want to do."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.