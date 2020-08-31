Bryan Adams-headlined "Return to Live" concert postponed until fall following spike in German COVID-19 cases

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Set to be headlined by Bryan Adams, a concert in Germany billed as “Return to Live” is now dead — at least for now, reports Billboard.

As previously reported, the show was to have taken place September 4 in Düsseldorf, Germany for a crowd of 12,000 fans, which new protocols in place, as a kind of a test case for whether or not live concerts could be safely staged amid COVID-19.

But as Billboard now reports, the event has been pushed back to “late autumn” due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Germany — the area of Germany where Düsseldorf is located had nearly 1,900 new cases just in the last week. “Subsequent capacity restrictions” that had been imposed on the event were also blamed.

A statement from the organizers noted that more than 7,000 tickets had been purchased, but they’ll now be refunded.

Bryan Adams was one of several artists on the bill; he was going to play a solo acoustic set.

By Andrea Dresdale

