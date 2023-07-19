Bryan Adams Is A Superstar

The summer of 2023 got a little crazy for Bryan Adams at his Salt Lake City concert earlier this month, when a fan ambushed the singer and took the stage and microphone by storm. Adams was performing his smash hit “Summer of ’69” when an unruly concertgoer hopped on stage, prompting the Canadian rocker to move away from the microphone. “Bought it at the five and dime,” a man sang commandingly into the microphone, much to Adams’ bemusement. The crasher got to sing a few more lyrics before security men in red shirts rushed on stage and grabbed him on both sides. The man was escorted off-stage, and without missing a beat, Adams was able to hit his cue for the iconic line, “Was the summer of ’69.”